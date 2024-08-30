 Mumbai Shocker: 28-Yr-Old Female Constable Dies After Alleged Anesthesia Overdose During Ear Surgery In Andheri
She had chosen Axis Hospital because two of her police friends had undergone surgeries there.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
28-year-old police constable, Gauri Patil (the victim) | FPJ

A 28-year-old police constable, Gauri Patil, allegedly died following an anaesthesia overdose at Axis Hospital in Andheri West on Thursday. She had been admitted to the hospital for ear surgery. The Amboli police have filed an accidental death report and initiated an investigation into the matter. Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police and resided in Kandivali East.

Vinayak Patil, Gauri's brother, stated, "Gauri had an issue with her right ear, whenever she ate cold food, water would come from her ear. Hence, she visited Axis Hospital. On August 28, the doctor admitted her and scheduled the surgery for August 30. However, on August 29, around 5 pm, the doctor suddenly decided to perform the surgery on the same day. She was taken to the operation theatre around 6 pm, and the doctor administered anaesthesia. About 15 to 20 minutes later, the staff started running around, and we didn’t know what was happening. Around 8 pm, the staff informed us that her body was not responding. Her blood pressure dropped, but her heart was still beating, so they moved her to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). At 9:50 pm, the hospital told us she had passed away."

Her body was transported to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. She had chosen Axis Hospital because two of her police friends had undergone surgeries there. Gauri was unmarried and lived with her parents and brother in Kandivali East.

According to the police, the hospital is located in Saidwar Apartment, Vastu Lane, Lokhandwala, Andheri West. The police arrived at the hospital after receiving the information. They registered an ADR and sent her body for a post-mortem. It is only after the post-mortem that doctors will be able to ascertain if she died due to an anaesthesia overdose.

