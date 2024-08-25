Mumbai Shocker: TISS Student Found Dead, Ragging Angle Under Investigation

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking incident, a TISS student was discovered dead on Saturday. It is being alleged that this could be a case of ragging.
According to NDTV, the student is identified as Anurag Jaiswal. He hailed from Lucknow, was found dead at his rented apartment.
He was reportedly found dead in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, 2024.
The late student was pursing his education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.
(More details to follow)