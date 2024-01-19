Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Accountant Hangs Self, Probe On | Representational Image

Mumbai: A young accountant employed with a private bank died by suicide at his apartment on Currey Road. Aman Gupta, 27, shifted from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai for work eight months ago and shared the apartment with two friends.

On January 16, Gupta’s roommates left for work at 8 am, when he was still sleeping. Upon their return at 7.30 pm, they found the door locked from inside and got no response. With the help of neighbours, they broke into the room and found Gupta hanging from the ceiling fan.

Victim pronounced dead by doctors at hospital

The Kalachowki police were alerted and Gupta was rushed to KEM Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Following the autopsy, his mortal remains were handed over to his grieving parents. The police said no suicide note has been found and a probe has been initiated, focusing on Gupta’s mobile phone. They said the SIM card has been destroyed and the device could not be unlocked with Gupta’s fingerprints.

Efforts are underway to extract call details through the CDR (call detail record). The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.