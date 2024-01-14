 Indore: Family Misses Train To Go Home, Man Hangs Self 
The family had decided to go home for Makar Sankranti.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Gandhi Nagar police station area late on Friday. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered. However, it is believed that he hanged himself around 2:30 am after an argument with his wife as they missed their train for his native place to celebrate Makar Sankranti. The police are investigating the case and are recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Verma, a resident of Kota who was staying at rent in Indira Awas, Gandhi Nagar. He was a labourer. Mahendra’s wife Sona said that they had planned to go to Kota with their children to celebrate Makar Sankranti but they missed their train on Friday afternoon.

He came late at night in an inebriated condition and began to argue with her and started smashing things in the house. Mahendra kicked his wife and children out of the house and locked himself in the room. The wife and children slept in the neighbour's place and when she went to her house in the morning, she found Mahendra hanging from the ceiling. The police initiated a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

