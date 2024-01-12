Indore: As DAVV Gears Up For Results, Students Ask ‘When Exams Were Held’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya officials were in for a surprise as many students made a beeline for the university seeking to know how come results of traditional undergraduate courses could be declared without the exam being conducted.

“We came to know from newspapers that the university has started evaluating answer books of BA, BCom and BSc first and second-year supplementary exams. When were the exams conducted in the first place?” the students reaching the university on Friday asked the officials.

When they were told that the supplementary exams for UG first year commenced on December 12 and for the second year on December 19, the students argued that they did not come to know about the exams from any source.

The university officials told students that as per the prevalent practice, they had uploaded the exams' timetable on the university’s official website. The students stated that they did not get information about it and therefore missed the exams.

When the university gathered data, it came to the fore that at least 500 students missed the exams.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari told the visiting students that roughly 40,000 students had seen the exams' timetable and participated in the supplementary exams. “You people are expected to be attentive but missed the chance due to ignorance,” he said informing the students that the university could not do anything for them now.

The students met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and sought relief but she denied their plea saying there was no scope for special supplementary exams.

These students will get second supplementary exam chance only after six months. It means their complete one year will go waste due to their ignorance.