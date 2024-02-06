Mumbai Shocker: 2 Teenage Boys Held For Stabbing 16 Yr-Old Flower Seller To Death In Mulund |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Mumbai's Mulund, a 16-year-old youth lost his life due to a minor dispute. He was attacked by two teenage children with a sharp weapon to an extent that he died. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Shukla. The Mulund police swiftly took action, detaining two minor children allegedly involved in the murder, subsequently placing them in a juvenile home.

According to the Mulund police, the deceased had an old dispute with the accused, after which both the accused attacked Rakesh with a sharp weapon last evening and killed him. Mulund police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation is underway to unravel the details surrounding this horrific incident.

Similar incident in January

This comes almost a week after a similar shocking incident was reported in Sakinaka area of Mumbai. On January 30, Mumbai police filed a case against a 14-year-old student of Powai High School for allegedly attacking a schoolmate with a knife, resulting in serious injuries to the victim’s cheeks and back.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old (10th standard student), a resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar, Sakinaka, had a confrontation with the 9th standard student on January 25. A preliminary investigation revealed it was the fallout of a previous dispute between the two classmates.