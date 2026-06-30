Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Brutal Stabbing Outside Mahim Railway Station After Minor Altercation | File photo

Mumbai: The Mahim police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of a 35-year-old man outside Mahim railway station late on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Anan Khan, works odd jobs and lives on footpaths or wherever he finds a place to stay. He was arrested on Sunday, and the court remanded him in police custody for 10 days, the Mahim police said. Meanwhile, the victim is recovering and has been shifted from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to the general ward.

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The victim, Navin Prasanna, 35, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by the accused following a minor altercation on a footpath outside Mahim railway station late on Thursday night. The incident occurred just 48 hours after the shocking murder of 22-year-old commuter Mayank Lohar inside a moving Mumbai local train.



Prasanna is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, "I am still unable to get up. I underwent stomach surgery and received 16 stitches. I am unable to eat and am currently on a liquid diet. I have now been shifted from the ICU to the general ward."



His sister said that the police had informed the family about the accused's arrest and that the documentation process was underway.





According to the police, the accused was carrying a small kitchen knife. During interrogation, he did not provide any clear reason for possessing the weapon and claimed that he carried it for everyday use. However, the police are yet to recover the knife.



Prasanna works as an office boy with a private company in Lower Parel and resides in Mahim West. He had returned from work and exited Mahim railway station at around 10:15 pm when he accidentally bumped into the accused while walking along the footpath.





The accused allegedly claimed that his mobile phone had fallen and broken during the collision and demanded compensation from Prasanna. When Prasanna refused to pay, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. Prasanna sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and collapsed at the scene. Residents rushed him to Sion Hospital for treatment.



The Mahim police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following an investigation, the accused was traced and arrested on Sunday.