Mumbai Local Stabbing Case: Victim's Father Breaks Down In Tears as He Bids Final Farewell To His 22-Year-Old Son - Video

An emotional video from the cremation of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar has surfaced on social media, showing his father breaking down in tears as he bid his son a final farewell. The son was stabbed to death aboard a Mumbai local train earlier this week after a heated argument with a co-passenger over the closing of the coach door..

Mayank, a resident of Virar and a salesman with a private firm in Andheri, was cremated on Friday at the Virar West crematorium. The video of his grieving father has struck a chord online, reflecting the family's anguish following the tragic incident.

Family seeks justice

In a separate video message, Mayank's elder brother, Mehul Lohar, appealed for justice and demanded the harshest possible punishment for the accused. He said the attacker should either be hanged or killed in a police encounter so that similar crimes are not repeated.

A day earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Mayank's father, Ramesh Lohar. During the conversation, the bereaved father urged that the accused, identified as Roshan Suvarna, be made an example of and punished severely for destroying an entire family.

Train dispute turns fatal

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of June 23 when Mayank was travelling home on the Churchgate–Nalasopara Fast Local. A dispute reportedly erupted in the first-class compartment over whether the coach door should remain open during heavy rain. Investigators said Mayank asked another passenger to close the door to prevent rainwater from entering, after which the argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen.

The suspect allegedly fled by jumping off the train before it reached Borivali station. Despite being rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali under police escort, Mayank later succumbed to his injuries.

Accused tracked and arrested

Police tracked the accused by analysing footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras across multiple railway stations and using technical surveillance. Roshan Suvarna, a 30-year-old cargo company employee from Mira Road East, was arrested in the Panvel area on June 24 and is expected to be produced before a court as the investigation continues.