Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress Rally; Highlights Differences In Hindutva (VIDEO)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress Rally; Highlights Differences In Hindutva | X

Mumbai: Undivided Shiv Sena and Congress were the bitter enemies in the past but then rulling Congress Party had never sent ED CBI at doorstep to harrasses the opposition parties. Said Uddhav Thackeray in his speech during the Sadbhavana rally organised by the Congress party at Shanmukhanand auditorium on Tuesday. the rally was organised to celebrate 80th birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress State President Nana Patole, Congress Incharge Ramesh Chennithala and MLAS and MPs of Congress were present during the rally.

While launching scathing attack on opposition, Uddhav said during the Rajiv Gandhi regime the politics was not vindictive politics. "I used to keenly observe the politics during the Rajiv Gandhi regime. Balasaheb used to target Congress harshly but there was no enmity in the hearts of rulling parties and opposition parties. Rajivji also never harrassed opposition by sending ED and CBI to shut the mouths of opposition. There was ideological differences among the parties." Said Uddhav.

Uddhav reminded the incident when Balasaheb called then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and suggested him not to order lathi charge on Congress party workers if they protested on the road. Balasaheb used to call them our brothers even though they were in opposition during the Shivsena- BJP regime in the 90's.

Furthermore, While praising the Rajiv Gandhi Uddhav called him gentleman and sober man who did alot for the nation but never shown ego. "Rajiv Gandhi implemented many vaccination programs throughout India but never imprinted his photo on the vaccination certificate." Said Uddhav.

Moreover, Uddhav said "Without declaring '400 par' Rajiv Gandhi had brought 415 MPs in the parliament and formed the government. Rajivji did his work calmly and honestly and never play vindictive politics with the opposition. Rajiv ji had taken decision to bring Panchayat Raj and delegated the authorities and never tried to keep all powers in his own hand but current regime wants everything with them only even doesn't want to leave the Chairmanship of Housing societies" Uddhav added.

Uddhav informed that BJP is terming everything as Jihad. Recently, one BJP leader was talking about flood jihad after noticing flood during the monsoon. Uddhav said " BJP is doing 'Satta Jihad' anything to remain in government."

He also made it clear that his Hindutwa is different from BJP's Hindutwa. "My Hindutwa is different than BJP'S Hindutwa. I proud to be Hindu but similarly, I ensure that injustice should not be done to other religion people." Said Uddhav.

Uddhav in his speech criticised government over the Badlapur incident he alleged "Women's of Maharashtra doesn't want Rs 1500 under. Majhi Ladki Bahin but demanding security for her daughter.

Uddhav Thackeray wore stole imprinted Congress symbol around his neck but later he removed. Uddhav while delivering his speech He said " I never thought in my life I would remain present during Congress rally. I wore the stole of Congress party. Now, photos will be published tomorrow but I am ready for it. The rulling parties don't have any work. They didn't work much for the development of the state."