Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's press conference starts; watch live here

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is holding press conference today at Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

"Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu," he said.

"The Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. I will take all journalists to these bungalows for a picnic, if the bungalows are not found there, then those (BJP) levelling allegations should be shown their place," Sanjay Raut added.

This comes a day after, Raut said that his party should not be threatened with the use of Central agencies and claimed that "three and a half" leaders of the BJP will be behind bars in the next few days.

He also claimed that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in November last year, will be out of jail soon.

Sena workers have started to gather outside the Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:38 PM IST