Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Chaturvedi urges Centre to supply more vaccines to Maha

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a letter to the Union Health Minister said that Maharashtra has only 48 hours of vaccine left. "The speed of vaccination and the volume also means that many districts have run out of vaccines and other districts have stocks that would last only 48 hours," she added.

Chaturvedi also urged the minister to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all above 18 years.

“Sir, my state of Maharashtra currently ranks at the top of the table in vaccination. The speed of vaccination and the volume also means that many districts have run out of vaccines and other districts have stocks that would last only for about 48 hours," said Chaturvedi.

"With the most transparent testing and reporting methods, we have a high number of cases and the State is managing the facilities on its own, but with the highest number of vaccine shots administered, we need the Union Government to release more vaccines to Maharashtra in time so that we can keep up the Government of India's drive to safeguard as many citizens as possible," she added.

Chaturvedi said that she was shocked to hear about the distinction being made between "need" and "want" for vaccines. "It was quite shocking to hear about the distinction being made, during a press conference yesterday, between "need" and "want" for vaccines in India as requested by Chief Ministers from various states of India. I sincerely hope that your kind self does not subscribe to this view," she noted.

"The need and want from all Indians, across all states and age groups is genuine, and this need arises so as to reduce the intensity of the COVID 19 cases being reported across the country. Many countries around the world have begun mass vaccination for all adults on a war footing to ensure maximum coverage," she added.

Further, Chaturvedi said "India has a large population in the age group of 18-45 that needs the vaccine beyond its want. Nobody wants to be in a dilemma of staying home or catching COVID while out of home and hence the need may be termed as a want. The vaccine is the basic right of every Indian especially those who are working, and yet are being forced to stay home as they can get infected and unknowingly spread COVID to others in the family."

She urged the Union Government to make the vaccine universally available to those below 45, at least till the age of 18.