Mumbai: Shiv Sena broke alliance for four seats, claims Fadnavis

Fadnavis launches the book on union home minister Amit Shah titled ‘Vichar Pushpa’ compiled by Mumbai BJP Vice President Acharya Pawan Tripathi. | Twitter/@devendrafadnavis

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday targeted the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and accused the erstwhile ally of dishonesty.

Fadnavis was speaking on the occasion of release of a book on the union home minister Amit Shah titled ‘Vichar Pushpa’ compiled by Mumbai BJP Vice President Acharya Pawan Tripathi. Fadnavis showered praise on Shah saying that he is the strong leader India has got.

"Today there has been a change in the state. Shiv Sena was dishonest with us. Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) reunited with BJP. Today a book is being published on the leader who was strongly behind us,’’said Fadnavis.

‘’The success achieved in 2014 is due to Modi's leadership and Amit Shah's achievements. Due to the electoral success, he got the recognition as Chanakya in politics. He held meetings from activist to elder leader and reached out with the party's thoughts to the poor and rich,’’ said Fadnavis.

‘’We were ready to form an alliance with Shiv Sena. However, Shiv Sena broke alliance for four seats. BJP, which was contesting 117 to 118 seats, decided to contest 288 seats in one day. Amit Bhai used to stay in the party office and we won the election on his strength,’’ claimed Fadnavis.

‘’This book is worth keeping in everybody’s collection. The book is structured in such a way that it is enlightening no matter which page is opened. The book contains a collection of Amit Shah's thoughts and sayings. Those who read the book will definitely get inspiration. The ideology of the party is clear from his statements. Amit Shah, who is a dedicated leader for the party, is the strongest leader India has found,’’ noted Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said he (Amit Shah) took a decision to abrogate Article 370. "Khoon Ki Nadia Bahengi" (river of blood will flow) was used at that time. Instead,the Ganga of development is flowing. The way he is taking actions against Naxalism, PFI, Terrorism, he is showing firmness and because of that the domestic security has become strong and effective,’’ he added.

‘’Amit Bhai is a devotee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chanakya. He knows the history of Chhatrapati by dates. He has written a book on it. His book will be published soon. Amit Bhai is a sensitive leader,’’said Fadnavis.