Mumbai: Sharad Pawar's Reign At Garware Club House Ends As Rival Panel Sweeps Managing Committee Elections

In a surprising turn of events, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's long-standing control over the prestigious Garware Club House at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has finally come to an end. The outcome was a result of the recent election to the managing committee, which saw his panel suffer a resounding defeat. Despite Pawar's re-election as president, his panel lost all other crucial positions.

One notable setback for Pawar's panel was the failure of Raj Purohit, a prominent BJP leader and former state minister, to secure re-election as vice president. This defeat signals a significant shift in the dynamics of the Garware Club House.

The victorious group, known as the GCH Dynamic panel, had the support from two influential BJP leaders, namely state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Their backing proved instrumental in securing a decisive win for the rival panel, marking a noteworthy transition of power within the Garware Club House.

