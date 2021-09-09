Mumbai: Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray discuss probes against MVA leaders

Amidst the ongoing probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and the possibility of the third wave of Covid-19, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. The duo reportedly discussed the Kisan Mahapanchayat’s demand to repeal the three farm laws, the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the lack of aid from the Centre for the flood-hit districts and the way forward to restore the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota as well.

The ED had recently served a look out notice to NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and had summoned Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab. As reported by the Free Press Journal, Pawar had claimed that the investigation agency’s actions against the MVA leaders were meant to discourage political opponents and encroach upon the state’s rights. Deshmukh has challenged the ED’s actions and Parab has sought time to appear before it.

Further, Pawar objected to the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, alleging the Reserve Bank of India’s interference into the cooperative sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the NCP chief has been meeting the CM since the MVA government came to power. “This is not the first time that Pawar has met the CM. He has been in politics and social life for over 50 years. He has held the CM’s post four times for the cause of the state,” said the deputy CM. He clarified that, had there been a discussion with regards to the three ruling partners, state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, and he would have been invited.

After his meeting, Pawar tweeted, “As the president of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, on behalf of the organisation, a check of Rs 2.36 crore was handed over to the CM.”

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:39 PM IST