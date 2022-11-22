Mumbai: Sextortionists target bizman during foreign travel

File Photo

A 35-year-old businessman from Mulund was targeted by sextortionists during his work-related trip to Manila, Philippines. In his police complaint, the man said that he and his two friends had taken the trip on Nov 13. During his stay, he received an unknown call on Facebook messenger on Nov 18. Upon answering the call, he saw a woman indulging in nudity and asked him to reciprocate. As the befuddled man disconnected the call, he shortly received a video recording of the Facebook call. Moments later, he got a phone call from an unknown man asking the complainant to pay Rs45,000 if he wants the video to be deleted, said the Mulund police.

Subsequently, the man informed his friends about the incident and even deactivated Facebook account. Next, he lodged an online complaint with the Mumbai police from the Philippines itself. Meanwhile, the fraudster had started sharing the obscene video with some of the contacts of the complainant and demanded money from them as well, said the cops.

On Saturday, the businessman returned back to Mumbai and got a complaint lodged with the police the next day. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Information Technology Act.

Read Also Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area