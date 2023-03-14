Mumbai: Sextortion turns on its head, woman gets call with morphed photo | Photo: Representative Image

The Dadar police have registered a case of sextortion after a woman received her morphed photo on WhatsApp from an unknown number, with the sender demanding money to not make it public.

The complainant has a garments business. A few days back, she received a call offering her a loan but she refused. The next day, an unknown person messaged her on WhatsApp and demanded money, which she declined. The man then sent her an obscene, morphed photo and threatened to make it viral if she didn’t pay him Rs3,000.

A police officer said the complainant was first offered a loan but later told that she had taken a loan through the Fcash app and had pending EMIs, which she should pay as soon as possible. He said the calls and messages came from different numbers.

An investigation into the matter is underway but the police have lodged a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.