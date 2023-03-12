'77 sextortion cases last year, solved 22': Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra Council

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: In 2022, 77 sextortion cases were registered across Mumbai and 22 out of them were solved, informed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the legislative council.

He further said that 400 offences were filed last year under the obscene emails and SMS category and 94 cases were detected. Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, gave the statement in a written format to the questions raised last week by MLCs Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde.

The duo had asked is it true that in 2022, 77 sextortion cases were filed and 24 of them have been solved? Questioning the steps taken by the government to prevent such crimes, they further queried about the cases filed under the obscene emails and SMS category. They asked if it was true that 87 cases were cracked out of 400 complaints.

Preventive measures taken by Home Department

Replying to the queries, Fadnavis underscored the preventive measures taken by the Home Department to prevent these offences. He said five additional cyber police stations have been set up under the Mumbai Police commissionerate and added that help of private cyber experts is enlisted in sensitive cases. Also, the police staff is being trained about cyber forensics besides holding public awareness programmes on the technical menace, Fadnavis added.