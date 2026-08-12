 Mumbai: Several Senior Citizens Injured After Canopy Collapses At Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar - VIDEO
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Mumbai: Several Senior Citizens Injured After Canopy Collapses At Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar - VIDEO

Three to four senior citizens were seriously injured after a shelter canopy collapsed at Raghunath Vitthal Chavan Maidan in Mumbai's Sion on Wednesday. Visuals showed the wrecked structure and locals helping people trapped beneath the debris. Passersby provided first aid before Mumbai Fire Brigade and police arrived, cleared the debris and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Several Senior Citizens Injured After Canopy Collapses At Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar - VIDEO
Mumbai: Several Senior Citizens Injured After Canopy Collapses At Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A canopy built as a shelter for senior citizens collapsed at Raghunath Vitthal Chavan Maidan in Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar, Mumbai, on Wednesday, leaving three to four senior citizens seriously injured after they were trapped under the debris.

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the safety of public spaces. The visuals show the collapsed structure lying completely wrecked, while people nearby can be seen assisting those trapped underneath. One of the injured senior citizens was also seen in a bloodied state.

Passersby rush to help

Following the incident, passersby rushed to the spot and helped the injured individuals, providing them with first aid before emergency services arrived.

Fire brigade clears debris

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police reached the spot and launched an operation to clear the debris. The injured senior citizens were subsequently shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Separate case

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday amid heavy rainfall. The incident has claimed seven lives and left nearly four people severely injured. The incident was reported at around 3:48 am near Rathod Medical.

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Major rescue operation launched

Following the incident, a major rescue operation was launched. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC, NDRF and the 108 ambulance service were rushed to the spot and began search and rescue operations.

Seven dead, four injured

According to information from Kurla Bhabha Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, a total of 11 casualties have been reported so far, including seven deaths and four injuries. The four injured persons were identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16). They were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified 45-year-old person, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4), Marjina Arif Shaikh (27) and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27), according to Rajawadi Hospital.

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