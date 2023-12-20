 Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To 14 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping His 19-Year-Old Daughter
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To 14 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping His 19-Year-Old Daughter

Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To 14 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping His 19-Year-Old Daughter

In his defence, the man claimed that a false case was registered against him because he opposed his daughter's relationship with a man she later married.

December 20, 2023
Mumbai: The sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 19-year-old daughter between March and April 2019. The court found the man guilty of raping his daughter and making threats based on the daughter's testimony, who narrated her ordeal to the court. In addition, the public prosecutor, Meera Choudhary, examined medical experts who confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse.

According to the complaint filed by the girl on April 24, 2019, her father came home in the second week of March 2019 at 3 am after driving his auto-rickshaw. The 19-year-old girl, whose mother worked as a peon with a local office, opened the door for her father as her mother was sleeping. She stated that when she returned to her bed, her father followed her, sat near her, and began touching her inappropriately. When she resisted, he threatened to kill her mother and proceeded to rape her.

Man threatens to kill daughter

A few days later, when no one was around, the accused raped her again. The girl attempted to speak to her mother, but she was scared as her father had threatened to kill her. On April 5, 2019, the accused once again raped her. Frustrated with the constant sexual abuse, she eventually confided in her mother, who, with the help of her maternal family, registered a case with Kurla police station.

In his defence, the man claimed that a false case was registered against him because he opposed his daughter's relationship with a man she later married. He also claimed that she was pregnant before their marriage. Furthermore, he mentioned that, ten years prior to the case registration, he married his wife after his elder brother's death to support their family. Due to this, his family was upset and implicated him in a false case.

The court dismissed his defence and found him guilty of raping his own daughter.

