 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 36-Year-Old Man To 7 Years In Jail For Culpable Homicide In 2019 Frying Pan Assault Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 36-Year-Old Man To 7 Years In Jail For Culpable Homicide In 2019 Frying Pan Assault Case

On May 15, 2019, Shenoy assaulted an egg seller with a frying pan at Shivaji Park for refusing to loan him Rs 100. The victim, Raju Pol, died four months later on August 27 and the police booked Shenoy on murder charges.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court, however, acquitted Prasad Ranjan Shenoy, 36, on charges of murder.

Claim Made By The Defence

The defence claimed that the possibility that Pol died because of medical negligence could not be ruled out. It also brought up Pol’s history of alcohol abuse. The court refused to charge the man for murder observing: “If there was an intent to kill, the accused would have gone armed with some weapon. The accused has chosen a vital part, i.e. the head of the victim, to inflict injury. These facts make it clear that the act of the accused is culpable homicide not amounting to murder as the said act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death.”

