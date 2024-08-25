Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Feroz Lakdawala’s Bias Allegations Against Judge, Denies Bail Transfer Request

Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has turned down the allegations made by Feroz Lakdawala against a presiding officer for being biased and sought transfer of his bail application to another court. He alleged that the same judge had decided on two other applications of other accused and gave findings against him, hence seeking transfer of his bail plea before another judge. The principal judge rejected his plea ruling down any bias.

Lakdawala, son of the late builder and film financer Yusuf Lakdawala, was arrested on July 5 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on a complaint by Sabina Yusuf Lakdawala, 4th wife of Yusuf Lakdawala for allegedly diverting his father’s shares.

Lakdawala's bail was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, followed by which he moved to the Sessions Court. At sessions court, the plea was listed before the same judge who had decided two anticipatory bail pleas including that of Feroz's wife Noorie. Thus, Feroz had moved the Principal Sessions Judge for transfer of hearing of his bail plea before another judge.

The Principal Sessions Judge, however, rejected the claim observing, “The findings of the court are on a particular line of view, it cannot be said to be bias of the court. In the present case, the court has spoken about its mind with regard to facts of the case and involvement of Feroz Lakadawala while considering the anticipatory bail application prima facie.”