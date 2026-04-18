Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses Bail In 2021 Bandra Beheading, Flags Risk Of Repeat Crime | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the case of the gruesome beheading of an elderly woman in Bandra in October 2021, the sessions court has refused bail to the deceased’s grandson, who had sought reprieve citing his mental condition.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Christopher Pereira, had returned home after being discharged from a drug rehabilitation centre, where he was admitted from July 4, 2019 to October 11, 2020.

He was subsequently brought back by his family to their residence in Cosma Colony, Bandra (West). On the night of October 12, 2021, while alone at home with his grandmother, he allegedly beheaded her and stabbed her in the chest.

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The prosecution stated that after the incident, Pereira remained seated beside the body throughout the night. The scene was discovered the following morning, after which he was arrested and a murder case was registered.

Seeking bail, defence lawyer Gazala Dalvi argued that Pereira has been of unsound mind for several years and has a history of drug abuse and insomnia.

Dalvi also contended that there was no eyewitness to the incident. The court accepted the prosecution’s submissions that granting bail would send a wrong message to society and observed that there is prima facie evidence against the accused, including recovery of the weapon and blood-stained clothes.

It noted that only the accused and the victim were present in the room and that police took him into custody from the spot.

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On his mental condition, the court cited a medical report stating he is fit for trial, noting no defence of unsound mind is available currently. Rejecting the plea, the court stated his release could lead to repeat offences.