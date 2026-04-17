BMC Orders 164 Unrecognised Schools In Mumbai To Shut Down Before Next Academic Year Begins | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a list of 164 schools operating without official recognition from the civic body or the state administration, directing them to shut down before the next academic year begins.

Students to Be Accommodated in Nearby Schools

In a notice published by the BMC, authorities stated, “All the students are to be accommodated in the schools in the vicinity, while the civic authorities will make sure that the students are enrolled in the nearby Mumbai Public Schools as well.” The move aims to ensure that students are not left without access to education despite the closures.

Civic officials emphasised that unrecognised schools fail to meet mandated standards. “When there is no recognition, the quality of the schools or the infrastructure is not as per the mandated standards. If an untoward incident occurs in the school, then the administration does not have official records of the school to take action,” said a civic official.

Schools Across English, Marathi, Hindi and Urdu Mediums Affected

In several cases, schools across English, Marathi, Hindi and Urdu mediums were found to lack recognition for specific grades, such as Classes 1 to 4 or 5 to 7. These sections have also been ordered to shut down.

The data shared by the BMC indicates a gradual decline in the number of unauthorised schools over the years. A total of 210 such schools were operating in the 2023–24 academic year. Following notices issued by the Education Department, some schools either shut down or obtained approval on a self-financed basis. The number was reduced to 186 in 2024–25 and currently stands at 164 for the 2025–26 academic year. Of these, 95 schools have been functioning since before 2013, while 69 began operations after 2013.

Civic Activist Criticises Move, Suggests Time to Get Recognition

However, the move has drawn criticism from some quarters. “There are areas where there are no civic schools and other private schools are unaffordable to the underprivileged children. In areas where there is such demand, the recognised schools are started,” said civic activist Godfrey Pimenta. “Instead of complete closure they should give the schools time to get the recognition,” he added.

The BMC’s action highlights the challenge of enforcing regulatory standards while ensuring access to affordable education in the city.

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