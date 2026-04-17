Maharashtra Govt Decides To Rename Kamthi ITI After 26/11 Martyr Hemant Karkare As Tribute To His Sacrifice | Fi Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to rename the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Kamthi in Nagpur district after martyred police officer Hemant Karkare, as a tribute to his sacrifice during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Minister Says Move Aims to Inspire Patriotism

Announcing the decision, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the move has been taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and aims to inspire students with a sense of patriotism and duty.

The renaming ceremony will take place on April 19, 2026, at Kamthi in the presence of senior state leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Karkare Led ATS and Died Fighting 26/11 Terrorists

Karkare, who headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), lost his life while combating terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Lodha said the institute’s new name will serve as a lasting reminder of Karkare’s courage and dedication, encouraging students to pursue both skill development and national service.

On the occasion, a new building of the Government Technical School in Kamthi will also be inaugurated. The minister added that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, which includes honoring national heroes, reformers, and martyrs through such recognitions.

The decision has received positive response from various sections of society, with Lodha also acknowledging the efforts of officials from the Skill Development Department in executing the initiative.

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