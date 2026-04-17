Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Disburses ₹333 Crore To Over 40,000 Patients For Critical Treatments | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund extended financial assistance to over 40,000 patients in the last financial year, disbursing more than Rs 333 crore to support critical medical treatments, the state government said on Friday. Between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, a total of 40,776 patients benefited from aid amounting to Rs 333.06 crore. In the Mumbai suburban district alone, 869 patients received assistance worth Rs 8.10 crore during this period.

Paperless Process and Faster Approvals Improved Aid Distribution

Officials highlighted that the fund has evolved into a vital lifeline for patients, driven by administrative reforms such as district-level facilitation centres, a paperless application process, and faster approval mechanisms. These measures have improved transparency and significantly accelerated the distribution of aid.

The scheme covers treatment for around 20 serious medical conditions, including organ transplants, cancer care, dialysis, neurological disorders, and paediatric procedures like cochlear implants.

Partnership with BPCL Foundation and Tata Memorial Centre for Child Cancer Care

In a recent development, the fund has partnered with the BPCL Foundation and Tata Memorial Centre to support treatment for children battling cancer under corporate social responsibility initiatives. The collaboration aims to reduce the financial burden on families while improving access to quality healthcare.

The government has encouraged eligible patients to take advantage of the scheme and seek further details through its toll-free helpline.

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