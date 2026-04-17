Mumbai This Weekend: Calvin Harris Concert, Art Exhibits & Heritage Walks Across The City; Top Events To Add In Your List |

If you’re staying in Mumbai this weekend and wondering how to make the most of it, the city has a packed lineup of music, art, culture and heritage experiences. From global concerts to soulful gatherings and creative exhibitions, here’s your quick guide to what’s happening around town.

Calvin Harris Live In Mumbai

Global EDM sensation Calvin Harris is finally making his India debut, and Mumbai is all set for one of the biggest music nights of 2026. As part of his three-city tour, the DJ will bring his electrifying set to the city, promising a high-energy experience for fans.

Where: Infinity Bay, Sewri

When: April 18, 4 PM onwards

IMMERSE 5.0 – Contemporary Art Exhibition

Art lovers can explore IMMERSE 5.0, a unique residency and exhibition platform that showcases emerging and underrepresented artists from across India. The event offers a deep dive into contemporary creativity with open studio experiences every weekend.

Where: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Campus, Mumbai

When: April 11 – May 5, 2026 | 11:00 AM onwards

Kirtan Collective By Meghna & Baldev

For those seeking a more spiritual and calming vibe, the Kirtan Collective by Meghna & Baldev promises an evening filled with devotional music, chants and collective energy, perfect to unwind and reconnect.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

When: April 18, 7 PM onwards

World Heritage Day Celebrations

Celebrate World Heritage Day with a range of engaging activities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. From Madhubani postcard-making and storytelling sessions to Kathak performances and live craft demonstrations, the event brings heritage to life.

Where: CSMVS, Fort

When: April 18, 2026

Heritage Walks By Khaki Tours

Step back in time with curated heritage walks by Khaki Tours. Explore the historic Fort area, once a walled city, through themed walks like Beyond Bazar Gate (morning) and Apollo Gate (evening), along with several other immersive trails.

Where: Fort Area, Mumbai

When: April 18, 2026 (Morning & Evening slots)

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