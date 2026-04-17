Mumbai Murder Case: Kherwadi Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Accused At Kolkata Airport For Killing Security Guard In Bandra East

Police arrest murder accused at Kolkata airport after tracking him across cities in Bandra East killing case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 17: The Kherwadi police on Friday arrested an individual for allegedly killing a security guard in Bandra East on April 13. The accused has been identified as Nirajkumar Bilas Chaudhary (31). He was apprehended on Friday at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata while attempting to flee.

Motive linked to personal relationship dispute

According to the police, the deceased, Abhinav Kumar (56), was in a relationship with a woman named Pritikumari. However, her parents opposed the relationship and forcibly arranged her marriage to Nirajkumar Chaudhary. Pritikumari reportedly refused to marry him, which led to resentment against Abhinav Kumar.

Police said that Nirajkumar, along with his associates, allegedly came to Bandra East armed with a knife and attacked Abhinav Kumar, resulting in his death.

Police track accused across multiple locations

Following the incident, the police formed two teams, one sent to Nagpur and the other to Kolkata. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused changed trains multiple times to evade arrest while travelling to Kolkata. He was tracked to Howrah railway station, after which he moved in different directions to mislead the police.

The accused had planned to fly to Delhi from Kolkata. Acting on specific information, the police, with the assistance of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), arrested him at the airport. He is currently in police custody.

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Incident details and investigation

The deceased was employed as a security guard with a private company. The incident took place in front of the MHADA office in Kherwadi, Bandra East. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Maneesh Kalwaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 8.

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