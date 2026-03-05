Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Fatal Vidyavihar Accident Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to the father of the juvenile allegedly involved in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar last month that led to the death of businessman from Ghatkopar, Dhrumil Patel. The court observed that prima facie the father was not aware that his son had taken the car for driving. The court has directed him not to directly or indirectly influence witnesses. He has also been barred from entering the Ghatkopar area until the completion of the trial.

On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor rammed into a scooter, critically injuring Dhrumil and his wife, Minal. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remains in critical condition. The case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station. The juvenile’s father was arrested on February 10. He sought bail, claiming that his son had taken the car without his knowledge or consent. The police told the court that the boy has not yet been questioned as he is appearing for his board examinations.

While granting bail, the sessions judge RM Jadhav relied on the statement of the watchman of the building where the family resides. According to the watchman’s statement, the father returned home at about 9.30 pm on the day of the incident and parked the car before handing over the keys to the watchman, a practice followed by residents of the building. The court noted that around 10.15 pm, the juvenile approached the watchman and asked for the car keys. The watchman handed over the keys without questioning him.

Later, when the father came down and found the car missing, he enquired with the watchman and was informed that the vehicle had been taken by his son. The court also referred to allegations that `40 lakh was offered to the deceased’s family. The defence lawyer argued that both families belong to the same community, and a meeting was arranged. According to the defence, the father had agreed to pay ₹40 lakh towards the couple’s medical expenses.

The defence further claimed that the victim’s family demanded ₹15 crore for a settlement and that a complaint had been filed with the police. The court declined to comment on the allegations, saying it would not be proper to do so at this stage. Ruben Mascarenhas, the lawyer representing the deceased’s family, denied the allegation of a ₹15 crore demand and said the family would challenge the order.

