 Mumbai: Senior IPS Officer Nawal Bajaj Appointed As ATS chief
The State Home department had issued an order of Bajaj's appointment at the ATS.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nawal Bajaj was on Wednesday appointed as Additional Director General of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, government officials said. The post of ATS chief had been lying vacant since IPS officer Sadanand Date was transferred to National Investigation Agency on central deputation in March, this year.

Bajaj, a 1995 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre was on central deputation as Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

The Supreme Court last month had permitted to repatriate Bajaj in his parent cadre after completion of his stint in the CBI. 

After returning to Maharashtra, he was waiting for posting and has now been appointed as ADG Maharashtra ATS, the official said. 

Bajaj earlier has served Maharashtra Police force at various posts including Mumbai Police. 

He also served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) , Additional Commissioner of Police ( Special Branch), Additional Commissioner (Protection & Security), Additional Commissioner (South Region) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) in Mumbai Police force.

