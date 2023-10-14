Mumbai News: 104 Officers Promoted To ACP Level Including Kishor Parab and Sanjay Naik Of ATS

Mumbai: The state home ministry has released a list of 104 police officers promoted and transferred as Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). Among them are Rajesh Pawar, Chandrashekhar Bhabal, Satesh Jadhav and Shabana Shaikh, who have been elevated as ACPs in Mumbai.

Also on the list are Sunil Jadhav, Rajesh Nagwade and Pradip Warang, who have been appointed as ACPs in the State Intelligence Department in Mumbai. Additionally, Kishor Parab and Sanjay Naik have been promoted as ACPs within the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Mumbai.

Furthermore, Vishram Abhyankar has been made the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Special Security Department. Madan Ballal has been promoted as ACP in the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police, Vivek Jivane in Palghar, Tanveer Shaikh in the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai, and Sanjay Shinde in the Navi Mumbai police.

