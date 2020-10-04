Mumbai: Senior citizen stabbed, bludgeoned to death in Mulund

Mumbai: A septuagenarian was stabbed and bludgeoned to death with a cement block in Mulund on Friday.

The deceased was found dead inside a shop on Walji Ladda Road. While a case of murder was registered against an unidentified accused with Mulund Police, investigation is underway to nab him.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Maruti Laxman Gavali, a resident of Vijay Nagar area, was found lying in a pool of blood outside a shop in Mulund on Friday morning.

The people who found Gavali immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

An official said that Gavali had stabbing marks, most probably made with a sharp weapon and his face was bashed in with a cement block.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Gavali's son, the police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and further probe is underway, the official added.