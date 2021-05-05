Mumbai: Senior citizen saved from drowning in Gorai

A 60-year-old man was rescued by a boat owner at Gorai Creek on April 26, after he slipped off the Gorai jetty while performing the last rites and was drowning.

Sources said that it was high tide at around 8.30 am on April 26, when the tide pulled the senior inside the waters. Two men, a boat owner Deepak Chorge and his subordinate saw the man drowning and jumped in the creek to rescue him. The senior citizen had drowned twice and the third time he was rescued by Chorge, who brought him to the shore. He was saved in the nick of time and was administered CPR to revive him.