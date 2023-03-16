 Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 5.45 Lakh in sextortion fraud
The man then received a video call and found a woman in a nude state. She then induced him to indulge in obscene acts over the call.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 5.45 Lakh in sextortion fraud | Representative

A 70-year-old man Ghatkopar who had gone to America to meet his son had received an obscene video call from an unknown woman, who induced the man to indulge in obscene acts over the call. A gang of sextortionists then demanded Rs50 lakh from the victim and forced him to pay Rs5.45 lakh. Harassed by the constant demand for money, the victim has lodged a police complaint.

According to the police, on January 14, the man received an explicit message from an unknown WhatsApp number and later received nude photos and videos of the woman.

The man then received a video call and found a woman in a nude state. She then induced him to indulge in obscene acts over the call. Two days later, he received a message from her that she needs Rs50,000. As he refused to pay the amount, she threatened him with circulating the videos on the internet.

On March 06, he received a WhatsApp call from a person who identified himself as CBI Officer Vikram Rathod and sent his identity card to the victim on WhatsApp. The caller told the man he is coming from Delhi to Mumbai to arrest him. The man was forced to pay Rs 5.45 lakh in the bank accounts provided to him.

