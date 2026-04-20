Mumbai Sees Record Arrival Of Hapus Mangoes! 94,000 Boxes Reach Vashi's APMC Market On Akshaya Tritiya's Eve: Report

Navi Mumbai: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi recorded a massive arrival of happus mangoes on a single day. This massive arrival was recorded on Saturday, April 18, on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to a Loksatta.com report, as many as 94,060 boxes arrived at the Vashi APMC, a key wholesale fruit hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a maximum the market reportedly received in this season. Of this big turnover, the maximum share came from Raigad, Devghad and Sindhudurg, followed by other states.

The report added that about 58,894 arrived from the Konkan region, while 35,112 arrived from other states. Earlier, it was reported that the Konkan hapus mangoes witnessed a low yield this year due to the unseasonal rains. Not just this, the season was also set to end earlier this year than normal, likely before May 10.

The price of happus mangoes ranges somewhere between Rs 1500 and Rs 5000 for a box, depending on the quality and size of the fruit. Traders are expecting prices to remain relatively firm in the short term due to rising demand ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period traditionally associated with increased mango purchases.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Pune's famous Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was decorated in a unique mango theme under the 'Amba Mahotsav,' drawing large crowds of devotees since early morning. Around 11,000 mangoes were donated by a devotee family, and they were used across the temple to create a rich and eye-catching decoration. The entire stage area in front of the idol was filled with rows of fresh mangoes, giving a bright yellow look.

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