'Amba Mahotsav' At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple & Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai On The Occasion Of Akshay Tritiya | WATCH | Instagram

On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, temples across Maharashtra witnessed grand celebrations, with a unique and vibrant twist, mango-themed offerings dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

In Pune, the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple transformed into a visual spectacle as part of its special “Amba Mahotsav.” The temple premises were adorned with elaborate mango-inspired décor, drawing thousands of devotees from early morning hours.

Eye-catching installations, including floral arrangements shaped like mangoes, added to the festive charm. Reportedly, nearly 11,000 mangoes, donated by a devotee, were used to create the stunning display, making it one of the most unique temple decorations this season.

Visuals from the temple quickly went viral online, showcasing long queues of devotees waiting patiently to seek blessings amid the beautifully curated setting.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revered Shree Siddhivinayak Temple also marked the occasion with special offerings. The temple trust shared glimpses on social media, where mangoes were offered to Lord Ganesha as part of the rituals, symbolising devotion and prosperity.

Read Also Siddhivinayak Temple To Auction Devotees’ Gold Offerings On Akshaya Tritiya

Why Mangoes Hold Significance On Akshay Tritiya

Mangoes, often referred to as the “king of fruits,” carry deep cultural and spiritual importance in Indian traditions. Their golden-yellow hue is associated with prosperity, abundance and positive energy, values that align perfectly with the essence of Akshay Tritiya, a day believed to bring eternal growth and good fortune.

Offering mangoes to deities, especially Lord Ganesha, is considered auspicious, symbolising sweetness, fertility, and new beginnings. As the festival coincides with the peak mango season in India, the fruit naturally becomes an integral part of rituals and celebrations.