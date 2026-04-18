 Siddhivinayak Temple To Auction Devotees’ Gold Offerings On Akshaya Tritiya
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Siddhivinayak Temple To Auction Devotees’ Gold Offerings On Akshaya Tritiya

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust in Mumbai will hold a public auction of gold and silver offerings on April 19, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. Items like idols, chains, rings and silver bricks will be displayed before sale. The auction, conducted under government norms, reflects religious significance and draws interest from devotees and buyers alike.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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Siddhivinayak Temple To Auction Devotees’ Gold Offerings On Akshaya Tritiya | file photo

Mumbai: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust has announced a public auction of gold ornaments and offerings donated by devotees, scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 19.

According to a statement from the temple trust, the auction will be held within the temple premises between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm. Items to be auctioned include gold ornaments offered at the feet of Lord Ganesh, such as idols, lockets, modaks, rings, chains and necklaces.

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Sunday is Akshaya Tritiya when Hindus many purchase gold and silver. The day  is celebrated on Tritya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. An episode from the Mahabharata recounts how the Pandavas, during exile, faced a food crisis when a visiting sage arrived with hundreds of followers. With no provisions left, Draupadi prayed to Krishna, who miraculously turned a single grain of rice into the Akshaya Patra—an inexhaustible vessel that fed all guests, giving rise to a popular expression symbolising abundance.

The Siddhivinayak temple stated that all items will be displayed for public viewing at the temple premises prior to the auction. The process will be conducted in accordance with government rules and regulations.

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In addition to gold ornaments, silver bricks and other items of high purity will also be made available for sale during the auction.

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