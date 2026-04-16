Navi Mumbai: Marathi Mandal Seeks Donations To Upgrade Sahitya Mandir Auditorium Infrastructure

Marathi Mandal Seeks Donations To Upgrade Sahitya Mandir Auditorium Infrastructure |

The Marathi Sahitya Sanskriti and Kala Mandal has once again launched a fund-raising drive for the renovation of the air-conditioning (AC) system at Sahitya Mandir Auditorium in Vashi Sector 6, as part of the next phase of its modernisation project. The existing system, installed nearly 17 years ago, has significantly deteriorated in performance.

Due to the ageing infrastructure, the auditorium has been facing operational challenges, and the surrounding premises have also suffered neglect. Attempts to seek assistance from the concerned authorities have reportedly not yielded any response.

The Mandal stated that upgrading the cooling system has become essential, especially during the summer months, as both audiences and performers experience considerable discomfort due to the heat during events.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 15 lakh. However, meeting such a large expense through the auditorium’s regular income is difficult. Hence, the organisation has decided to raise funds through donations and membership drives.

Different contribution categories have been announced, including Life Membership (Rs3,006), Patron Membership (Rs 6,006), and Benefactor Membership (Rs 11,006).

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Marathi literature enthusiasts and well-wishers have been urged to participate in the initiative.

Donations to the organisation are eligible for tax benefits under the Income Tax Act, and corporate contributions are also welcome.

Appealing for support, Mandal president Subhash Kulkarni said that with collective efforts, Sahitya Mandir can be developed into a model cultural centre in Navi Mumbai.

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