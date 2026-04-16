TCS 'Love Jihad' Case Deepens As ATS, SIB Probe Global Links And Corporate Infiltration |

Mumbai: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the probe into the alleged ``love jihad" scam currently rocking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This adds a new dimension to the case. The Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) is already in the picture. This is because the investigation by the Nashik city police has revealed an international aspect to what not only is a case of ``love jihad" , but also a plan to penetrate the software major. In fact, a few other tech giants too have been suspected to have been penetrated by ``jihadi" elements and efforts are being made to ferret them out. It may be recalled that in the past several IT companies based in Bengaluru had received threat mails from terror elements.

The fact that some of the accused made their victims talk to an Islamic preacher from Malaysia pointed out to a global aspect. Interestingly, Malaysia is where fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik is currently hiding.

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So far the Nashik city police have arrested TCS employees Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Quereshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Attar and a women executive. However, the suspected mastermind and TCS human resources manager Nida Khan is still absconding. The police have spread a dragnet to track her down. She has deleted much of the content from her Linked In profile. Following the receipt of certain inputs that she might be hiding in the house of a relative in Bhiwandi the police conducted search operations, but in vain. Apparently, her handlers are reported to be giving her protection. The police is readying to oppose anticipatory bail application she may move. Her interrogation is expected to reveal crucial information about her role and her connections in India and abroad. What is worrying the police is that like in other cases in the past, this time too the accused persons are educated and reportedly indoctrinated.

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The TCS management, meanwhile, has asked 150 of its employees in Nashik to work from home pending investigations by the Nashik city police. The National Commission of Women has also decided to conduct a parallel inquiry since several employees had complained of sexual harassment and also there is a case of alleged rape.

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