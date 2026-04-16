TCS Nashik Controversy: Bajrang Dal Announces Nationwide Protests On April 17 Over Alleged Grooming Cases

Bajrang Dal calls for nationwide protests following the TCS Nashik controversy, with demonstrations planned across multiple cities | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: In response to a series of incidents of alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of women across various sectors of society, including a major software services company in Nashik and in Amravati district, Bajrang Dal has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for 17 April.

Call for nationwide demonstrations

The demonstrations aim to challenge what the organisation describes as a growing "Jihadi mentality" and a coordinated conspiracy affecting the social fabric of the country.

The call for action follows recent allegations regarding a "Love Jihad" case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik. Bajrang Dal leadership cited this incident as a primary example of the gravity of the situation, claiming it is part of a broader, systemic agenda.

Concerns over multiple issues

Beyond individual cases of alleged grooming, the organisation expressed deep concern over several issues, including the illegal occupation of forest, public, military, and railway lands.

Other grievances listed in their statement include the alleged desecration of food products, the reported harassment of Hindu families in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, and the exploitation of girls from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

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Planned protests and leadership

On Friday, activists are set to hold demonstrations across the country before submitting formal memorandums to administrative officials. In the Mumbai region, major gatherings are planned for noon at the Bandra Collector’s office, the Konkan Commissioner’s office in Navi Mumbai, and Collector offices in Palghar and Ratnagiri, as well as the State Commissionerate in Goa. The organisation’s spokespersons, Shriraj Nair and Narendra Mazumdar, will lead the gatherings.

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