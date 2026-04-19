Akshay Tritiya Celebrations At Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple: 11,000 Mangoes Used In Grand Amba Mahotsav Decor

Akshay Tritiya Celebrations At Dagdusheth Ganpati: 11,000 Mangoes Used In Grand Amba Mahotsav Decor | Sourced

Pune: On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Pune’s famous Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was decorated in a unique mango theme under the “Amba Mahotsav,” drawing large crowds of devotees since early morning. Around 11,000 mangoes were donated by a devotee family, and they were used across the temple to create a rich and eye-catching decoration.

Inside the temple, Lord Ganpati (Bappa) was seen surrounded by neatly arranged mangoes placed all around the idol. The entire stage area in front of the idol was filled with rows of fresh mangoes, giving a bright yellow look. The idol was also adorned with a new traditional look, adding to the festive feel of the day.

Devotees stood in long queues since early morning to attend rituals like abhishek and Ganesh yag. Many also spent time admiring the decoration and taking in the festive atmosphere. As Akshay Tritiya is considered very auspicious, the temple saw steady footfall throughout the day.

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All around the temple were decorated with flowers designed in the shape of mangoes. Outside and near the entrance, large mango-shaped floral patterns were created using yellow and orange flowers, which caught the attention of visitors. The detailed work and neat arrangement showed the effort taken by the temple trust.

Visitors said the decoration looked beautiful and different from the usual themes. The combination of devotion, mango offerings, and creative floral designs made the celebration special for everyone who visited.