Mumbai sees 12% drop in Covid in last seven days

The number of Covid cases in Mumbai has dropped by 12 per cent in the last seven days. According to the data, 4,943 Covid cases were recorded between August 14 and August 20, which further dropped to 4,359 cases between August 21-27. Health experts have attributed this decline to a drop in Covid testing, due to the festive season. Meanwhile, civic and health officials have warned citizens to be more cautious and adhere to Covid norms, considering cases will increase during the ongoing festivities.

A senior health official from the civic health department said although there has been a slight drop in Covid cases everyone needs to be extra cautious as there has been a rise in monsoon ailments along with Covid which is worrisome. Moreover, due to the festive season, there has been a drop in Covid testing due to which the cases on record have reduced.

“The surge in Covid cases was due to the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages. But now we are witnessing downward trends as cases are below 1,000 over the last seven days, which is a good sign. Moreover, we will be witnessing ups and downs in Covid cases in the coming days as well. I urge citizens to get vaccinated to avoid contracting infections,” he said.

Dr Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist at Fortis Hospital (Kalyan) said an important measure that people should implement during this festive period is to ensure that everyone in their family gets vaccinated. “The Covid vaccination has proven to be effective in controlling fatality rates related to Coronavirus, and everyone must take booster shots. The body of a vaccinated person is much better prepared to fend off more viruses by making their immune system stronger,” he said, adding that vaccinated individuals also play a vital role in protecting those around them.