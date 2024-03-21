 Mumbai: Security Guard Held For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Nagpada
A case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Security Guard Held For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Nagpada | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Nagpada police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old security guard of a residential building for molesting two 10-year-old girls who were playing in front of the building. A case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

The mother of one of the victim girls filed a police complaint. The girls were playing in an open space adjacent to a building in Nagpada. The molestation continued between March 17 and 20. The girls initially did not tell anyone about this. But after being teased on Wednesday, she told this to her mother.

article-image

A police officer stated that a case was filed on Wednesday and he was arrested the next day from Nagpada.

