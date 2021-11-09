e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

Thane: Security guard held for raping 65-year-old woman

He raped the 65-year-old woman after finding her alone, a Naupada police station officer said.
A 25-year-old security guard working at a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in her flat, an official said on Monday.

The accused gained entry into the flat of the victim on November 3 under the pretext of drinking water. He raped the 65-year-old woman after finding her alone, a Naupada police station officer said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:05 AM IST
