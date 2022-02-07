Mumbai: Security beefed for Lata Mangeshkar's last rites, traffic snarls follow

The Mumbai Traffic Police have deployed extra personnel in the Dadar area for regulating vehicular movement and ensuring smooth traffic. Keeping in mind the movement of VIPs at her residence on Pedder Road in South Mumbai and the Shivaji Park, barricading were set up at some key spots.

Traffic and city police were deployed in large numbers to ensure the busy Peddar Road near her residence doesn't turn chock-a-block, as fans gathered on both sides of the road on a humid Mumbai afternoon.

However, there was a major traffic situation from Breach Candy to Shivaji Park, but being it is Sunday, the traffic police saw better management, said, officials.

The coffin was draped with the national flag and placed on the truck with a band march. Mangeshkar siblings Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath boarded the open truck along with other relatives.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sanjay Latkar shared the information that a total of 2,730 police personnel, including the traffic police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Striking, Delta and Local Arms Force were deployed.

While 1,920 police personnel were deployed at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, 68 personnel at Breach Candy Hospital, 177 at Prabhukunj and 581 for the bandobast along the route from Prabhukunj to Shivaji Park.

The lane opposite her residence reverberated with admirers' chants, "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega" and "Lata Didi amar rahe".

A special barricade was put up by the cops for the battery of media persons present, but fans managed to leak through those as well, entering the media zone for a "better view".

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:45 AM IST