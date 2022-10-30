e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Search on for driver of car who collided with and killed biker in Chembur; CCTV captures tragic moment

Mumbai: Search on for driver of car who collided with and killed biker in Chembur; CCTV captures tragic moment

"A man died after his bike collided with a car in Mumbai's Chembur on October 27. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Search underway to arrest the accused," Mumbai Police said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
The CCTV footage showed the car slamming into the biker at high speed, following which the driver of the car fled the scene | Video Screengrab
Follow us on

Mumbai police on Sunday informed that a search operation was underway to nab the driver accused of killing a biker after colliding with him with his car in Chembur, on October 27.

"A man died after his bike collided with a car in Mumbai's Chembur on October 27. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Search underway to arrest the accused," Mumbai Police told news agency ANI.

As per Mumbai Traffic Police date, 447 people were killed in 420 road accidents in 2019, while 387 people succumbed to their injuries caused in 376 crashes in 2021.

2020 saw 349 road mishap casualties, with the dip being attributed to the strict lockdown enforced during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from 2022 shows a further decrease in cases in the first half of the year in Mumbai, with 156 people dying in 154 crashes till June.

Read Also
On Camera: E-bike catches fire, delivery boy jumps off running vehicle to save life; video goes...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Byculla zoo records highest-ever number of visitors

Mumbai: Byculla zoo records highest-ever number of visitors

Maharashtra: Thackeray camp MLA Kailas Patil calls off indefinite fast after govt’s assurance on...

Maharashtra: Thackeray camp MLA Kailas Patil calls off indefinite fast after govt’s assurance on...

Maharashtra: PhD student arrested for derogatory tweets against CM Shinde and others

Maharashtra: PhD student arrested for derogatory tweets against CM Shinde and others

Mumbai: Leopard captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd feline to be caught in 5 days

Mumbai: Leopard captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd feline to be caught in 5 days

Mumbai: BMC proposes hike in water charges

Mumbai: BMC proposes hike in water charges