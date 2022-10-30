Mumbai: Search on for driver of car who collided with and killed biker in Chembur; CCTV captures tragic moment

The CCTV footage showed the car slamming into the biker at high speed, following which the driver of the car fled the scene | Video Screengrab

Mumbai police on Sunday informed that a search operation was underway to nab the driver accused of killing a biker after colliding with him with his car in Chembur, on October 27.

"A man died after his bike collided with a car in Mumbai's Chembur on October 27. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Search underway to arrest the accused," Mumbai Police told news agency ANI.

As per Mumbai Traffic Police date, 447 people were killed in 420 road accidents in 2019, while 387 people succumbed to their injuries caused in 376 crashes in 2021.

2020 saw 349 road mishap casualties, with the dip being attributed to the strict lockdown enforced during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from 2022 shows a further decrease in cases in the first half of the year in Mumbai, with 156 people dying in 154 crashes till June.