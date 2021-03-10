Mumbai: Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

Mumba: A Scorpene-class submarine, INS Karanj, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat.

Sixth submarine are to be inducted into the Navy under the Scorpene project. The contract for the construction and Transfer-of-Technology for six Scorpene submarines in series, has Naval Group (formerly DCNS) of France as ‘Collaborator’ and are being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) under the ‘Make In India’ program.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenisation and self-reliance in defence over past 7 decades."

He said out of 42 ships and submarines on order at present, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards.

"The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory," he said.