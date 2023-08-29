Mumbai Scientist at BARC Dies By Suicide, Handwritten Note Found | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old scientist employed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay was found dead by suicide on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Manish Somnath Sharma, had been serving as a scientific officer at BARC since 2000. He resided in one of the BARC quarters with his wife, Neetu.

According to the Trombay police, Neetu arrived home from work around 2:37 pm on Monday and used her spare key to enter. She was met with the distressing sight of Sharma hanging from a fan in the hall room, using a nylon rope.

Handwritten suicide letter found

Neetu immediately called for assistance, and neighbours and passersby rushed to help. They managed to lower Sharma to the floor. The BARC Hospital's ambulance, located at Anushakti Colony in Chembur, was summoned, but unfortunately, Sharma was declared dead before reaching the hospital.

Upon inspecting Sharma's residence, the police and forensics team discovered a handwritten suicide letter on the table of his hall room. The letter contained the words "Sorry Beta," indicating a heartbreaking farewell. Neetu informed the police that her husband had been grappling with depression since 2001 and had been seeking treatment for the condition at BARC Hospital's Psychiatry department. He had also been on medication.

Having completed his Master of Technology with a specialization in Thermal Engineering in 1998, Manish joined BARC in September 2000. He primarily worked on safety studies related to advanced nuclear reactors, as well as natural circulation studies with supercritical fluids. His expertise encompassed thermal hydraulic design and safety analysis of nuclear reactors.

The materials found at the scene, including the nylon rope and the handwritten suicide note, will be sent to the forensics for examination. Currently, the police have registered a case of accidental death, as no foul play is suspected.

