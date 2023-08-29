 Pakistan: Mother Of 4 Dies By Suicide Due To High Electricity Bill In Punjab Province
According to victim's husband, he had sold household items and taken a loan to pay the bill but the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had not restored the supply that had been disconnected because of non-payment

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Woman Dies By Suicide Due To High Electricity Bill | Representative Image

Islamabad, August 29: As Pakistan is reeling from inflation and high taxes, a woman in Punjab province committed suicide after electricity was not restored at her home despite paying a bill of 10,000 PKR, a media report said on Tuesday.

Sold household items and taken a loan to pay the bill

According to victim's husband, he had sold household items and taken a loan to pay the bill but the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had not restored the supply that had been disconnected because of non-payment, The Express Tribune reported.

No money for food after paying the bill

He said that there was no money for food after paying the bill. The victim, a mother of four, was upset that her children did not have enough to eat.

Woman consumed poison

The husband said that his wife consumed poison while he was out for work. She was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. The tragic incident comes amid continued nationwide protests against the soaring electricity bills, with citizens burning them to vent their frustration.

