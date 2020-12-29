Mumbai: Schools to stay shut till Jan 15

All schools in Mumbai will remain shut offline till January 15, 2021, announced the BMC education department on Tuesday. However, the American Consulate and other foreign consulate schools will be allowed to reopen offline starting from January 18 for Class 9 to 12 after adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures.

This decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Mumbai. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "The BMC had earlier announced that all schools in Mumbai will remain shut offline till December 31, 2020.

Now, we have extended and directed all schools to not conduct offline lectures till January 15. Schools are directed not to conduct offline lectures even for Class 9 to 12 till January 15."

On the other hand, the Thane district education department has appealed to the state to allow resumption of offline lectures for Class 9 to 12 from January 1. The department said students of Class 10 and Class 12 need to have practical learning before their board exams. Currently, all schools are conducting online classes on a regular basis.