Supreme Court orders Mumbai Metro to stop work in Aarey until next hearing

Mumbai: SC hearing today on Aarey forest tree cutting | (PTI Photo)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered Mumbai Metro to postpone any work in the Aarey forest until the next hearing date, which is set for next Tuesday.

The lawsuit contesting the removal of trees from Mumbai's Aarey Colony for the metro car shed was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Earlier the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had told to the Supreme Court that only 'weeds and bushes' had been removed.

“Only weeds and bushes on the ground were cleared. There is an approach road. There were branches that required trimming for vehicles to pass through. No trees were cut. They have shown photographs of some other areas," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the MMRCL, maintained before a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit.